The Kentucky Association for Economic Development (KAED) is excited to announce Haley S. McCoy as President and CEO. McCoy succeeds Matt Tackett and takes office on July 19, 2022.
McCoy currently serves as Executive Director of Economic Development for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). She has been a member of the KAED Board of Directors since November 2021 with a history of non-profit governance roles including serving on the board of directors for the Christian Appalachian Project, the Kentucky Historical Society, and the Mt. Association. McCoy currently the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. She was appointed by Governor Steve Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers as a founding executive committee member of SOAR, Inc.
Prior to KCTCS, McCoy served an appointment in the Secretary’s office of the Cabinet for Economic Development (KCED) during the Steve Beshear Administration. She was also appointed as Executive Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs for the Energy and Environment Cabinet during the Matt Bevin Administration. She has been named one of the 2022 Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government by the Kentucky Gazette.
“In recent months, I have witnessed momentum all across the state to develop creative ways to foster growth and economic development for everyone,” McCoy said. “It is an honor to be selected as President and CEO. I am especially excited about KAED’s partnership in the $100M statewide Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI) and the opportunities it affords for the communities of our Commonwealth.”
McCoy is the first woman and person of color to serve as President and CEO for KAED.
“We at KAED could not be more pleased with Haley being willing to step up and take the reins of this group at a point in time when so many exciting things are happening within the economic development community in Kentucky. From the KPDI program to exciting new leadership at KCED, opportunities for Kentucky are literally unlimited. Current levels of understanding and cooperation between the legislature and the Governor’s office coupled with the previous work of Matt Tackett and KAED board of directors create moment of opportunity for Kentucky.” said Bob Helton, Development Specialist at AppHarvest and chair of the KAED board of directors.
McCoy, a native of McKee, KY, holds an Executive MBA from the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville joint Executive MBA program. She has a MA in Theological Studies from Lexington Theological Seminary, and a BS in Mass Communications from Union College. She and her husband, Brian, reside in Richmond with their two daughters.
KAED consists of more than 900 members that represent over 600 unique companies. KAED’s membership represents diverse professionals across the state who share a common interest in building and growing Kentucky. KAED continues to work with the Cabinet for Economic Development and other state organizations that support economic development. KAED serves as the leading advocate for economic development in the Commonwealth by championing policies that promote and advance Kentucky’s economic engine.
