I was the kid in the back of the classroom as a black and white motion picture gushed on the screen about Martin Luther King’s weaponization of the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of, “equal protection of the laws,” and took from the lesson: “Wait a second. The guarantee he used as his club pertains to all Americans and all guarantees; not just, as this film implies, ‘special’ groups or individuals or choosing which constitutional guarantees do or don’t ‘count,’ like some sort of lunch buffet.”
If you’ve been paying attention over the last year, you’ve come to realize just how selective Democrat politicians are with such “settled” principles of equality. We’ve all been told when a biological agent from a Chinese lab is introduced in order to bring down a pro-American US president, then PRESTO! The US Constitution magically goes out the window. That’s not how it works.
The constitutional republic model is a simple one: The US Constitution is supreme (see US Constitution, Article VI, Clause 2, and the American Civil War); no federal, state, or local laws or regulations may trump the US Constitution. The Kentucky State Constitution further fortifies the US Constitution in our state constitution’s Bill of Rights, Section 2: “Absolute and arbitrary power over the lives, liberty and property of freemen exists nowhere in a republic, not even in the largest majority.”
The moment Gov. Scofflaw sent KSP troopers to intimidate Easter Sunday 2020 churchgoers; yet did not do the same to gambling parlor or big box retailer patrons (state tax cash cows); he was wielding by definition: “arbitrary” power.
Finally, also note how eloquently our state constitution affirmed my previous assertion we do not have a “democracy,” but instead a constitutional republic: “...exists nowhere in a republic, not even in the largest majority.” Couldn’t have said it better, myself.
Next Week: History (The Guarantee to Bear Arms)
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
