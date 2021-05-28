KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:

 

5 Card Cash

QD-KH-6C-6D-3S

(QD, KH, 6C, 6D, 3S)

 

Cash Ball

02-10-18-25, Cash Ball: 24

(two, ten, eighteen, twenty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-four)

 

Lucky For Life

05-06-08-40-43, Lucky Ball: 17

(five, six, eight, forty, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

 

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

 

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

 

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

 

Pick 4 Evening

2-6-9-4

(two, six, nine, four)

 

Pick 4 Midday

2-2-7-8

(two, two, seven, eight)

 

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you