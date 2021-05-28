LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:
5 Card Cash
QD-KH-6C-6D-3S
(QD, KH, 6C, 6D, 3S)
Cash Ball
02-10-18-25, Cash Ball: 24
(two, ten, eighteen, twenty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-four)
Lucky For Life
05-06-08-40-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(five, six, eight, forty, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Pick 3 Evening
2-8-6
(two, eight, six)
Pick 3 Midday
2-9-1
(two, nine, one)
Pick 4 Evening
2-6-9-4
(two, six, nine, four)
Pick 4 Midday
2-2-7-8
(two, two, seven, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $253 million
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.