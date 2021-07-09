Adams will be one of four people appearing before the U.S. House Committee on House Administration, which has jurisdiction over federal election legislation. The scheduled hearing is titled “The Elections Clause: Constitutional Interpretation and Congressional Exercise.”
Adams will appear virtually from the Capitol in Frankfort and is the only secretary of state in the country who will make a presentation to the panel.
“I’m proud to be a prominent national voice in the Republican Party on election policy,” said Adams. “I’ll share with Congress how in Kentucky we’ve made it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”
This will be the second time Adams has addressed a U.S. House committee during his term as secretary of state.
In August 2020, he appeared before the House Homeland Security Committee, where he spoke on Kentucky’s success in that year’s primary election, which was postponed until June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his work with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear to come up with a bipartisan plan for both the primary and general elections that turned out to be a model for the nation.
Also expected to testify on Monday are:
Jack Rakove, a professor of History and American Studies at Stanford University; Daniel P. Tokaji, the dean and professor of law at the University of Wisconsin law school; and Franita Tolson, a professor of law and vice dean for Faculty and Academic Affairs, University of Southern California Gould School of Law.
Adams’ appearance before the U.S. House Committee on House Administration can be watched live at both https://cha.house.gov/ and on the committee’s YouTube channel.
The committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., Eastern time, on Monday.
