On Thursday, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, joined Gov. Beshear to provide an update on the state’s vaccination efforts. To date, nearly 2.2 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as new COVID-19 cases declined in Kentucky for the seventh straight week.
Dr. Stack also updated Kentuckians on the Shot at a Million sweepstakes, the state’s incentive program to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. To date, 472,938 Kentuckians have registered for a chance at $1 million and 26,636 Kentucky youth have registered for the chance to win a full scholarship. The winners of the first drawing will be announced Friday, July 2. Learn more and sign up for your Shot at a Million at shotatamillion.ky.gov.
