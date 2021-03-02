10:25 a.m. UPDATE
The following REPORTED roadways are closed due to high water. Some roadways in Clay County are closed due to breaks:
Clay County
KY 638 @ mile point 1.0
KY 577 @ mile point 5.90
KY 577 @ mile point 7.0
KY 1350 @ mile point 4.40
KY 687 @ mile point 13.49
KY 1850 @ mile point 2.75 (water)
KY 66 @ mile point 32-33 (water)
US 421 @ mile point 26-30 (water)
Knox County
KY 459 @ mile points 3-5
KY 1527 @ mile points 2-3
KY 1487 @ mile points 0-1
KY 930 @ mile points 0-1
KY 11S @ mile points 2-3
Whitley County
KY 779 @ mile point 11.5
KY 26 @ mile point 2.1 (junction of KY 26 & KY 2985)
KY 2996 @ mile points 3.5-3.7 (junction of Mud Lane)
