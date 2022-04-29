The Lady Colonels are currently 15-6 on the season and will head into the District Tournament at Clay County as a #2 seed. They will face the Lady Tigers in game one on Monday and the winner will advance to take on the number 1 seed, North Laurel in the Championship game. The district champion and runner-up will go on to play in the middle school conference tournament.
It's been a fun season and we're hoping to end with a big run in both tournaments!
HORSE SHOW (Saturday, April 30th)
The team will be hosting a horse show this Saturday, April 30th at the Gray Hawk park as a fundraiser for the JCMS softball team. There are 20 classes scheduled and there will be a fully stocked concession stand. Admission will be $5.00 and the event will begin at 6:00 PM.
Everyone is invited to attend, have fun, and support the JCMS Lady Colonels softball program.
