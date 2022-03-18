The JCMS Lady Colonels kicked off their season with a huge road win against Corbin Tuesday night. After a back and forth game for the first three innings, the Lady Colonels pulled away for good with four runs in the fourth inning. Kylie Moore was in the pitcher's circle for the Lady Colonels. Moore pitched six innings, allowing only three hits and three runs while striking out 11 Redhound players.
1 2 3 4 5 6 Final
Corbin 0 0 1 1 0 1 3
Jackson 1 0 0 4 0 1 6
On Thursday night, Lexi Brockman delivered four hits to lead the Lady Colonels to victory over Middlesboro! Brockman went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Jackson County in hits. The Lady Colonels also tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases; Macy Wathen led the way with three.
Jackson County secured the victory thanks to 11 runs in the third inning. Their offense in the inning came from singles by Macy Wathen, Sadie Seals, Brockman, and Ella-Grace Sallee, doubles by Wathen and Seals, a walk by Kylie Moore, and a triple by Kylie Carpenter.
The Lady Colonels' big bats were led by Wathen, Seals, Moore, Carpenter, Brockman, and Wathen, who all drove in runs.
Kylie Moore was on the mound for Jackson County. She surrendered one run on one hit over four innings, striking out 12 Lady Jackets.
1 2 3 4 Final
Middlesboro 1 0 0 0 1
Jackson 3 0 11 3 17
The Lady Colonels traveled to Whitley County on Friday night. Baylee Berry tripled on a 2-2 count, allowing Kylie Moore to score in the first inning. Whitley County answered in the bottom of the first inning, when #6 grounded out, scoring one run.
The remainder of the game was extremely close with both teams playing well. The pitching was strong on both sides. Kylie Moore struck out 12, while #20 for Whitley sat down eight.
Neither team was able to score the next three innings. Kylie was finally able to get a hit and steal second before Baylee hit a fly ball to center field, allowing Kylie to score to give us a 2-1 lead and we were able to hold on from there.
I was extremely proud of all of our girls! This was a very intense game and I thought our girls responded really well! They were all very focused, and it showed. We didn’t commit a single error all night. Kylie pitched a terrific game, allowing only four hits and she also scored both of our runs.
1 2 3 4 5 6 Final
Whitley 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0 2
This is a GREAT group of girls that work extremely hard. They really feed off of each other and support each other. We have very high expectations for this season! Our first home game will be Friday night against Williamsburg. We want to thank all of our parents and fans for their support so far this season and we want to encourage our whole community to come out and support our girls. They’re definitely a fun team to watch!
