The JCHS Lady Generals traveled to the Corbin High School over the weekend to participate in the 2019 Lady Redhound Christmas Bash. The team opened the tournament against Lincoln County. PRTC commentator Brian Murray described the opening game play of the Lady Generals as being flat but enough to secure the win. The Lady Generals were victorious by a final score of 65-56. They were led in scoring by Taya Davis with 29 points. Davis also pulled down 8 rebounds. Kenady Ward added 9 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, and had 4 blocked shots on the night.
The win advanced the Lady Generals to play against Knox Central in the next round. The Lady Generals led by 20 points in the 3rd quarter but Knox Central fought back. It wasn’t enough to overcome the hole they found themselves in, however, and the Lady Generals were victorious by a final score of 61-54. Taya Davis led scoring with 18 points and added 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. Eden Lakes scored 15 points, including 4 clutch free throws late in the game to secure the win. Natalie Carl added 9 points hitting three 3-point baskets. This win improved the team’s season record to 7-0 which is the best start to a season since the 2007-2008 team which was led by point guard Kourtney Tyra.
The win over Knox Central moved the Lady Generals to the championship game against Spencer County. The Lady Generals found themselves with a three point lead at halftime (26-23). However, the team was prone to turnovers and finished the night turning the ball over a total of 21 times. The undefeated streak came to an end with the Lady Generals falling to Spencer County by a final score of 46-61. Taya Davis led the scoring with 19 points. Natalie Carl had an impressive night shooting scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers.
