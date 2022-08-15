The JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball team is set to start the 2022 season tonight at home when they play host to Breathitt County. Of course, Breathitt County was one of the southeastern KY counties that was devastated by recent flood waters.
Principal Brian Harris reported, "At tonight's volleyball game instead of charging admission we will be accepting donations which will go to the Breathitt County Volleyball team. The requested donation items are: cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid, tools, bleach, and sleeping bags. We will also accept cash donations and gift cards. The game is set to start at 6:30."
JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball Upcoming Schedule
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Aug 15th Breathitt County HOME 6:30 PM
Aug 16th Whitley County HOME 6:00 PM
Aug 20th McCreary Central Invitation AWAY ----------
