2021 JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball earn Runners-Up in 13th Region All "A" Classic
The JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball team is set to start the 2022 season tonight at home when they play host to Breathitt County. Of course, Breathitt County was one of the southeastern KY counties that was devastated by recent flood waters.
Aerial view of the flooding in Jackson, Breathitt County, KY
 
Principal Brian Harris reported, "At tonight's volleyball game instead of charging admission we will be accepting donations which will go to the Breathitt County Volleyball team.  The requested donation items are: cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid, tools, bleach, and sleeping bags.  We will also accept cash donations and gift cards. The game is set to start at 6:30."  

JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball Upcoming Schedule

 

DATE               OPPONENT                             LOCATION                   TIME

Aug 15th          Breathitt County                     HOME                    6:30 PM

Aug 16th          Whitley County                       HOME                    6:00 PM

Aug 20th          McCreary Central Invitation  AWAY                    ----------

Aug 23rd          Williamsburg                          HOME                     6:00 PM

Aug 25th          North Laurel                           HOME                     7:30 PM

Aug 29th          Clay County                             HOME                    6:00 PM

 

