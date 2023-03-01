For the second year in a row the JCHS Lady Generals have earned the right to advance to the semifinals of the 13th Regional Girls Basketball Tournament. The Lady Generals great defense and the triple threat of Abby Gilbert, Kenady Ward, and Kylee Shannon on the offensive end of the court proved to be too much for the Bell County Lady Cats. Abby Gilbert showed why she’s considered one of the best players in the 13th Region during Tuesday’s first round action of the 13th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament. Gilbert recorded a triple-double, scoring 18 points while finishing with 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals, leading Jackson County to a 58-38 blowout win over 52nd District champion Bell County. The Lady Generals (22-9) led beginning to end as Kenady Ward recorded a double-double, scoring 10 points while finishing with 12 rebounds while Kylee Shannon also had a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
After leading 30-21 at halftime, Jackson County wasted little time of putting the Lady Bobcats (23-10) away. The Lady Generals outscored Bell County, 28-17, in the second half defeating Bell County by the final score of 58-38. This victory earned the Lady Generals the right to advance to Friday’s semifinal matchup against defending 13th Region champion Corbin, who defeated Pineville, 62-38, earlier Tuesday.
Jackson County finished the game shooting 25-of-57 from the floor while outrebounding Bell County, 37-26. The Lady Bobcats misfired on 12-of-48 shot attempts, including a 2-of-17 effort from 3-point range. The Lady Generals defense held Bell County standout Gracie Jo Wilder to only 11 points with three of those coming at the end of the game when the outcome was already decided. Wilder led Bell County with 11 points while Lauren McGeorge finished with 10 points. Kairi Lamb finished with six points and 12 rebounds.
The combination of Gilbert, and a stingy defense allowed Jackson County to build a 30-21 halftime lead. Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter with the game entering the second quarter tied at 11 apiece. Gilbert got the hot hand, and scored 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor while pulling down four rebounds, and dishing out six assists. Kylee Shannon added seven points while Kenady Ward had four points, and four rebounds. The Lady Generals shot 13-of-27 from the floor in the first half while limiting Bell County to a 6-of-24 shooting effort. Wilder kept her team in the game with eight points while Kairi Lamb, and Kylee Greer-Gann had four points apiece. Jackson County is now 24-19 overall in the 13th Region Tournament while the Lady Bobcats are 25-31.
