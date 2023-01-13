Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals are making history once again. The JCHS Lady Generals basketball team has accomplished something this season that hasn’t been done since Sarah Elliott was leading the team in the early 2000’s. The 2022-2023 Lady Generals squad won the 13th Region All “A” Classic back-to-back for the first time since 2003!
Jackson County posted a 3-0 record in the 2023 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament winning the championship for the second year in a row by defeating Harlan, 69-63, in the title game. The Lady Generals also had wins over Lynn Camp (72-29), and Pineville (55-36). With their impressive winning streak in the All “A” Tournament, the Lady Generals have improved their record to 13-2 and have moved into the #1 position within the 13th Region (ahead of the North Laurel Lady Jaguars their power house rival).
In the opening game (January 03, 2023) against Coach Mobley and the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats, the Lady Generals were red hot from the field. The team has two of the top 10 shooters in the state with Kenady Ward and Abby Gilbert but on this night the entire team was on fire. As a team the Lady Generals shot an impressive 68.3% (28/41) from the floor. This included shooting 55.6% (5/9) from behind the 3-point line. An outstanding offensive effort was matched with an equally outstanding effort on the defensive end of the court. Lynn Camp actually had two more shot attempts on the night compared with the Lady Generals. However, the great defense held them to a field goal percentage of only 27.9% (12/43). The Lady Wildcats were also held to shooting only 28.6% (2/7) from behind the 3-point line.
At the end of the first quarter the Lady Generals held a 14-5 lead and they were not challenged for the rest of the game. At half-time the score was 41-20. The Lady Generals won the game by a final score of 72-29.
Abby Gilbert led the Lady Generals scoring 18 points (shooting an amazing 80% (8/10) from the field) while also leading the team pulling down 6 rebounds. Kylee Shannon is back after sitting out the first part of the season due to illness and is making her presence felt as well. Shannon scored 16 points (shooting 83% (5/6) from the field) and pulling down 3 rebounds. Kenady Ward scored 11 points (shooting 71.4% (5/7) from the field and pulling down 4 boards. Madison Curry scored 9 points followed by Jenna Creech (7 points), Adycin Truett (6 points), and Madison Marcum (5 points).
In the second round (January 05, 2023) the Lady Generals were matched against Coach Green and the Pineville Lady Lions. Rebounding and defense made the difference in this game. The Lady Generals held their opponent’s field goal percentage to an abysmal 22.2% (12/54) while outrebounding the Lady Lions by a margin of 41/22. The Lady Lions were also held to shooting only 9.1% (1/11) from behind the 3-point line.
At the end of the first quarter the Lady Generals enjoyed a 4-point lead (14-10) and they didn’t relinquish the lead for the rest of the night. Coach Tyra and her team took an 8-point lead into the locker room at halftime (31-23). The Lady Generals were victorious with a final score of 55-36.
Once again Abby Gilbert led the Lady Generals scoring 19 points (shooting 63.6% (7/11) and pulling down 14 rebounds. Jenna Creech played an exceptional game scoring 17 points including shooting 71.4% (5/7) from behind the 3-point line and grabbing 4 rebounds. Kylee Shannon scored 12 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Kenady Ward experienced an atypical off night from the field scoring only 4 points while only shooting 28.6% (2/7) from the field. Ward pulled down 5 rebounds on the night. Madison Curry scored 3 points and grabbed 4 boards.
The Lady Generals faced Coach Tiffany Rowe and the Harlan Independent Lady Dragons in the championship game on January 06th, 2023. The Lady Generals trailed 9-11 after the first period but managed a 7-point lead by halftime (30-23). After scoring only six points in the first half, Lady General Kenady Ward showed why she’s one of the best post players in the state by dishing out 21 of her team-best 27 points in the second half. Ward’s 11 third-quarter points combined with 3-pointers by Jenna Creech, and Adycin Truett allowed Jackson County to take a 48-42 advantage into the fourth quarter. Both teams filled the basket in the last stanza with the Lady Generals scoring 21 points and the Lady Dragons scoring 21 points as well. The margins favored by the Lady Generals in the second and third periods made the difference and they went on to win the championship by a final score of 69-63.
Ward finished with 27 points (shooting 55% (11/20) and grabbing 11 rebounds. Creech finished with 17 points (shooting 66.7% (6/9) with 8rebounds while Gilbert added 10 points and grabbed a team high 14 rebounds. Maddie Curry added six points while Truett had five points. Kylee Shannon scored 3 points and pulled down 7 boards. Madison Marcum scored 1 point and had 1 rebound.
Five Lady Generals were selected to the 13th Region All “A” Tournament team including: Kenady Ward, Abby Gilbert, Kylee Shannon, Madison Curry, and Jenna Creech. Kenady Ward was selected as the tournament MVP.
The Lady Generals have earned the right to play in the All “A” State Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena. The Lady Generals will face the winner of Region 10 on Jan 25th at 8PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.