JCHS Lady Generals stand out, Candice Williams has been named to the L4 13th Region Media Network 2023 Fastpitch Softball Second Team. Williams has had an outstanding career with the Lady Generals reaching a couple of milestones during her sophomore year last season. Williams joined the 500 Strikeout Club early in the 2023 season and also notched her 50th win as a pitcher for Coach Tillery and the Lady Generals.
Congratulations to Candice Williams on her performance and representing herself, her team, her school, her family and her community with ongoing excellence!
