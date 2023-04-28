JCHS Lady Generals Softball

The Jackson County Lady Generals had an impressive two wins the last week.  They beat the Berea Lady Pirates 10-0 and the Garrard County Lady Golden Lions 1-0.  Against Berea, the Lady Generals were led on offense by Madison Parrett.  She had three hits and scored three runs.  Emily Mays, Josie Starcher and Candice Williams had two hits each, with Mays and Williams also having three RBI’s each.  Defensively, Williams led the way with a very strong pitching performance, only allowing two hits and striking out eleven.  The victory over the Lady Golden Lions may have been the most impressive of the season.  Coming into the game, the Lady Golden Lions had victories over Southwestern Pulaski, Mercer County and Somerset.  Like all of the previous games this year, the Lady Generals were not at full strength because of injuries and illness.  The game was scoreless going into the top of the sixth inning until Scarlett Peel followed Madison Parrett’s double with a single for the only RBI of the evening.  The Lady Generals maintained that lead going into the bottom of the seventh when the leadoff batter for Garrard managed to reach third base with nobody out.  Although it looked like the Lady Golden Lions would tie the game and send it into extra innings, Williams managed to strike out two and make a diving catch for another out to save the game.  The defensive play of the game came earlier in the evening when Stacy Rivera made a sliding catch in the outfield to prevent two runs from scoring with two outs.  Williams had another dominant pitching performance by allowing only one hit and striking out ten.  

