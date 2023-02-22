Maddison Curry scored a game-high 19 points (including five 3-pointers) to help lead Jackson County past Clay County with a 71-57 victory during Tuesday’s 49th District Tournament semifinal matchup.
The Lady Generals had four players score in double figures with Abby Gilbert (17 points, and three 3-pointers), Kenady Ward (15 points), and Kylee Shannon (12 points) joining Curry.
The game was closer than many expected as the Lady Tigers put up a battle the entire game. At the end of the first period Clay County trailed 19-14. At halftime the Lady Generals only had a two-point lead 28-26.
However, Coach Tyra used the halftime locker room to make a few changes and it showed when the two team took the floor for the second half. In the third period, Madison Curry nailed two 3-pointers while Abby Gilbert added five points, and Kylee Shannon added four points. This offensive barrage allowed the Lady Generals to take a commanding lead (56-43) into the fourth period.
Senior Kenady Ward added seven points in the final stanza, while Kylee Shannon added six points carrying the Lady Generals to a comfortable win (71-57).
The Lady Generals will face-off against North Laurel in the 49th District Tournament title game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
