The JCHS Lady Generals opened their 49th District Championship bid against the tournament host Clay County Lady Tigers on Tuesday night (02/22/2022). The two teams met earlier in the season at Clay County where the Lady Generals came away with a 65-25 win. Clay County Coach James Burchell adopted a very unorthodox strategy in an attempt to limit the offensive fire power of the Lady Generals. The Lady Tigers decided to simply hold the basketball and slow the game down. WAY DOWN! In the first quarter of play the Lady Tigers had one possession that lasted 6:33 seconds (remember that a quarter is only 8:00 minutes long). The score at the end of the first quarter was 2-0 in favor of the Lady Generals. At halftime the score was only 10-8 with the Lady Generals still leading. The Lady Tigers were steadfast in their strategy to stall the game and keep the score low so at the end of three periods of play neither team had broken the 20-point mark (17-11). However, Coach Tyra and her Lady Generals were still in the lead. The fourth quarter saw the action speed up a bit as Clay County started to realize that they simply couldn’t continue to “not shoot the ball” if they had any hopes of making up their deficit. Nonetheless, even with the clock ticking closer and closer to the end of the game the Lady Tigers were reserved and did not allow a free-flowing game from one end to the other. The Clay County defense were really focused on denying Abby Gilbert getting the ball.
In the first meeting between the two team Gilbert outscored the entire Lady Tigers team (33 for Gilbert, 25 for Clay County).
Coach Tyra informed her team at halftime to be maintain their composure and be efficient on the offensive end and work to get good shots. When the final buzzer sounded the Lady Generals were victorious by a final score of 32-22.
Jackson County was led in scoring by Kena Ward with 14, followed by Abby Gilbert with 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Madison Curry played well against her former team scoring 5 points. Jenna Creech added 4 points. The Lady Generals connected on 81% of their field goal attempts (13/16).
Jaylen Combs and Sidney Jones were the top scorers for Clay with 6 apiece. The Lady Generals are now 21-8, while Clay finished their season at 11-15.
Kena Ward was selected as PRTC Live Player of the game.
On Friday night the Lady Generals will play the winner of the North Laurel/Red Bird (being played on Wednesday night) for the 2022 49th District Championship. Regardless of the outcome of the game, the Lady Generals are guaranteed a trip to the 13th Regional Tournament held at the Corbin Arena.
Congratulations to the Lady Generals on a great win!!! Good Luck in the Championship game on Friday!!!
