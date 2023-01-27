Coach Tyra and the JCHS Lady Generals are preparing to play in the All “A” State Tournament at MacBreyer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University this week. The game is at 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023. They are scheduled to play Bishop Brossert who won the 10th Region All “A” Classic. Based on her scouting reports, Coach Tyra is expecting a physical game from the 16-5 Lady ‘Stangs.
The Lady Generals had a great opportunity to refine their game when they were challenged at home by the North Laurel Lady Jaguars last Tuesday (January 17th, 2023). Based on the RPI, the Lady Jags are the number one team in the 13th Region. The Lady Jags took the court at the JCHS having won their last thirty-seven (37) 49th District games in a row. The Lady Generals hung tough throughout last Tuesday’s matchup with the Lady Jaguars only pulling away in the final minutes with a 55-48 win.
The Lady Generals (14-3 overall) were ahead at the end of the first quarter, 19-17, before falling behind by a slim 26-28 deficit going into the locker room at halftime. The Lady Jaguars maintained a two-point lead (36-34) as the third quarter ended and the teams entered the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter the Lady Generals were outscored by a 5-point margin (14-19). Abby Gilbert added six of her team high 16 points in the fourth. Kenady Ward scored four (4) in the fourth and was held to a total of six (6) points for the game. On the other side, the Lady Jag’s Jaelyn Black score eight of her nine points during the final eight minutes to help North Laurel pull off the win. Black nailed two key 3-pointers while during the fourth quarter while Emily Sizemore added four points, and Brooke Nicholson finished with three points during the period.
Looking at the team statistics for both teams one can see that the game was incredibly competitive. The game was decided by The Lady Generals shot 42.9% (21/49) from the field while the Lady Jags’ shot 41.2% (21/51). The shooting efficiency behind the three-point line was very similar between the two teams as well. The Lady Generals shot 27.3% (3/11) while the Lady Jags shot 25% (5/20) from behind the arc. If there is anything noteworthy between these stats it is the fact that North Laurel attempted 14 more 3-point shots compared to the Lady Generals (25 vs 11). A comparison of shooting percentages from behind the free throw line also doesn’t reveal a deciding factor in the game. While the Lady Generals hit 100% of their free throws, they only made it to the charity stripe three (3) times during the entire game. Since the Lady Generals are at their strongest playing near the basket this lack of free throws was critical. On the other hand, North Laurel went to the free throw line thirteen (13) times during the game and connected on eight (8). This Both teams managed to pull down 30 rebounds each on the night.
Abby Gilbert led the Lady Generals with 16 points and 9 rebounds while Kylee Shannon added 11 points and also pulled 9 boards. Maddie Curry finished with eight points and 3 rebounds while Kenady Ward had six points and 4 boards. Jenna Creech finished the game with 5 points and 4 boards. Adycin Truett scored 2 points and Madison Marcum pulled down 1 board.
Following the competitive and disappointing loss to North Laurel the Lady Generals hosted the Oneida Baptist Institute Lady Mountaineers two nights later (January 19, 2023). This game was the exact opposite of the game against the Lady Jags with the Lady Generals totally dominating their opponent from the beginning. The Lady Generals jumped out to a 25-2 lead after the first quarter and then held the Lady Mountaineers scoreless in the second quarter. The home team took a 43-2 lead into the halftime locker room. The trend continued in the second half with the Lady Generals outscoring their opponent 11-3 in the third resulting in a score of 54-5 as they entered the last quarter. Once again the defense of the Lady Generals held their opponent scoreless in the 4th period while scoring 8 themselves. The Lady Generals were victorious by a final score of 62-5.
Looking at a comparison of the stats for the two teams illuminated why the score was so lopsided. The Lady Generals shot 54.2% from the field (26/48) while OBI only shot 6.9% (2/29). The Lady Generals shot 41.7% (5/12) from behind the 3-point line while OBI shot 0% (0/6). The Lady Generals pulled down a total of 33 rebounds on the night while OBI only managed to grab 9 boards.
Kenady Ward led the Lady Generals scoring a team high 12 points and pulling down a team high 8 rebounds. Kylee Shannon scored 10 points and grabbed 2 boards. Madison Marcum scored 9 points and grabbed 1 board. Abby Gilbert scored 8 points and pulled down 5 rebounds. Larkin Vaughn scored 6 points and pulled down 1 board. Jenna Creech scored 5 points while Scarlett Peel scored 3 points. Baylee Berry scored 3 points and grabbed 1 board. Annslee Nichols scored 2 points and grabbed 5 boards. Adycin Truett scored 2 points and grabbed 1 board. Karli Sparks scored 2 points and had 2 boards. Sammie Creech pulled down 4 rebounds while Madison Curry pulled down 3 boards in this lopsided win.
The Lady Generals travelled to Clay County on Monday night in a game that was rescheduled. The original schedule saw both the Generals and Lady Generals playing Clay County the following night (Tuesday, January 24th). However, given the fact that the Lady Generals earned a berth to the State All “A” Tournament and are scheduled to play on Wednesday night, Coach Tyra negotiated a rescheduling of the game against the Lady Tigers in order to give her team at least one night’s rest before playing in the State All “A” tournament.
The Lady Generals were dominant over the Lady Tigers winning by a final score of 71-39.
Kenady Ward had a huge game leading the team scoring 20 points and also leading the team rebounding 12 boards while dishing out 4 assists. Abby Gilbert was close behind with 16 points, 9 boards. Madison Curry scored 11 points dished out 5 assists. Kylee Shannon continued her great play adding 11 points and pulling down 7 boards. Madison Marcum scored 10 points while Adycin Truett scored 3 points.
The next game for the Lady Generals will be at MacBreyer Arena in the All “A” State Tournament on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.