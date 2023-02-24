Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals ended their regular season on a high note by defeating the Bell County Lady Cats on Senior Night at the Jackson County High School. Although the Lady Generals retained a lead after each of the four periods of play, this game was competitive from the opening tip until the buzzer sounded to end the game. However, the Lady Generals pulled out a victory with a final score of 59-57. At the end of the first quarter the score was 16-13. At the end of the second period the score was 31-27. At the end of the third period the score was 47-43 and, of course, at the end of the game the score was 59-57. At the end of regulation, Bell County had the ball with enough time to score to tie (forcing overtime) or win (with a 3-point shot) but the Lady Generals defense held tight securing the victory as the buzzer sounded.
Coach Tyra employed a great strategy to beat the defensive pressure of Bell County by alternately using Kenady Ward and Abby Gilbert as pressure relief in the center of the court. The height advantage allowed these two players to release the pass to smaller players on either side of the court.
Comparison between the statistics for the two teams reveal where the Lady Generals had an advantage. Both teams were comparable in terms of field goal accuracy. The Lady Generals connected on 24/56 for 42.9%. Bell County connected on 13/28 for 36.4%. The higher volume of shots for Jackson County was directly connected to a rebound differential. The Lady Generals pulled down a total of 36 rebounds while Bell only managed 24 boards on the night. Bell County went to the free throw line more often than Jackson connecting on 10/13 for 76.9% The Lady Generals connected on 2/5 (40%). The Lady Generals connected on 9/20 (39.1%) three-point shots; whereas, Bell connected on 7/28 (25%) from behind the 3-point arc. A great statistic showing how the Lady Generals were working as a team is revealed with their 19 assists. Bell County relied much more on individual play notching on 6 assists on the night. The ball pressure applied by Bell County resulted in Jackson turning the ball over 13 times. Bell County turned the ball over 7 times on the night.
Abby Gilbert led the Lady Generals scoring 16 points & 7 rebounds. Gilbert was followed by Madison Curry (12 points & 2 rebounds), Kylee Shannon (11 points & 11 rebounds), Kenady Ward (8 points & 15 rebounds), Madison Marcum (6 points), and Adycin Truett (6 points).
The win against Bell County improved the Lady Generals season record to 19-8 as they prepare for the upcoming 49th District Tournament. The 49th District tournament is being hosted by North Laurel this year. The Lady Generals begin their District Championship bid by playing the Clay County Lady Tigers on Tuesday, February 21st with tip-off set for 7:30 PM. The Lady Generals have played the Lady Tigers twice this season winning bot games (63-34 & 71-39).
The winner of this game will play for the Championship on Thursday, Feb 23rd with a tip-off set for 7:00 PM.
