The Lady Generals got off to a strong start and led their opponent, 10 Region All “A” Champion Bishop Brossart 24-17 at halftime. At the break, the Lady Generals were shooting 52 percent (11 of 21) from the field compared to Brossart’s 23 percent (6 of 26). The Lady Generals had also scored 20 points in the paint during the first two quarters.
After the Lady General’s 6-foot-2 center Abby Gilbert made the first basket in the third quarter to give her team a nine-point lead, Brossart went on a 10-1 run and tied the score, 27-27, on a jumper by senior forward Molly Kramer.
Gilbert scored her team’s next eight points to put the Generals ahead, 35-34, early in the fourth quarter. With 5:00 minutes to go in the game, the Lady Generals were still ahead 37-35.
However, Brossart came on strong in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter and defeated Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals, 51-42, in the opening round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.
A pair of 3-point goals by senior guard Olivia Lloyd sparked a game-ending 17-7 run by the Bishop Brossart Mustangs, who had lost first-round games in their last three appearances in the small school state tournament. After Lloyd’s second trey, Brossart made nine of 13 free throws to build a 49-40 lead and both teams made a field goal in the closing seconds to make the final score 51-42.
The Lady Generals shot 39% from the field connecting on 18/46 attempts. The Mustangs shot 39% from the field connecting on 16/41 attempts. The Lady Generals shot only 20% from behind the 3-point line connecting on only 1 of 5 attempts. The Mustangs, on the other hand were more successful behind the 3-point arc shooting 46.77% hitting 7 of 15 attempts. The Lady Generals continued to struggle from the free throw line shooting only 41.7% hitting on only 5 out of 12 attempts from the charity stripe. The Mustangs shot 66.7% from the free throw line hitting 12 out of 18 attempts (including 9/13 in the latter part of the game). Rebounding was pretty even between the teams with the Lady Generals grabbing a total of 24 rebounds and the Mustangs pulling down 23 boards on the night. In a game decided by only nine (9) points, the Lady Generals missed seven (7) points from the free throw line while giving their opponent six (6) more free throws. The Lady Generals were also outscored 21-3 from behind the 3-point line. Other than those statistics, this game was there for the Lady Generals to win!
Abby Gilbert led all scorers with 22 points connecting on 52.9% of her shots (9/17). Gilbert also pulled down 6 boards. Kenady Ward scored 7 points and pulled down 4 boards. Madison Marcum scored 5 points. Kylee Shannon scored 4 points and pulled down a team high 7 boards. Madison Curry scored 4 points and grabbed 3 boards. Jenna Creech pulled down 4 boards on the night.
The Lady Generals are in the home stretch of the regular season and will be tested against two of the best teams in the 13th Region when they play Knox Central (January 31st) and North Laurel (February 03rd) in their next upcoming games. The next home game for the Lady Generals will be on February 13th, 2023 when they host Harlan County followed by hosting Bell County in the last game of the regular season on February 16, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.