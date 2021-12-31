The Lady Generals opened their play in the Lay Redhounds Christmas Bash in Corbin against Danville. Jackson County got off to a good start securing a one-point lead (17-16) at the end of the first quarter. However, by the end of the second period Danville had jumped out to an 11-point lead (27-38) and they never looked back. At the end of the 3rd quarter Danville led by 19 points (40-61). By the end of the 4th quarter Danville secured a 22-point win over the Lady Generals (49-71). This loss put the Lady Generals into the losers’ bracket of the Christmas Bash with their next opponent being Grant County.
The Grant County game was very competitive and exciting! At the end of the first quarter the Lady Generals were up by five (14-9); however, by the halftime break the Lady Generals were only up a single basket (21-19). The teams competed evenly in the 3rd quarter both scoring 22 points resulting in a score of 43-41 with the Lady Generals hanging on to their two-point halftime lead. The score was tied (51-51) as regulation time was expiring. 13th Region Player of the Week (last week) Abby Gilbert hit the winning basket as time expired giving the Lady Generals a two-point win (53-51) improving the Lady Generals record to 7-2. Kylee Shannon led the scoring for Jackson County with 15 points, Abby Gilbert close behind her with 14 pts, and Kena Ward had 10 points. The 7-2 Lady Generals 7-2 were poised to play the winner of Harlan County and Leslie County in the Lady Redhounds Christmas Bash in Corbin.
With their 58-51 victory over Leslie County, Harlan County proved to be the Lady Generals next opponent. This was the third game in three consecutive days and Coach Tyra had her Lady Generals ready! The Lady Generals defeated Harlan County by a final score of 55-40. Kena Ward was the top scorer for Jackson County with 18, Abby Gilbert follows her with 16. Ella Karst leads Harlan County with 14. Jackson County wins the consolation bracket of The Lady Redhounds Christmas Bash, going 2-1 and is now 8-2 on the season.
The Lady Generals are currently playing in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament in Bowling Green, KY. They will play their next home game on January 14, 2022 when they host Red Bird. However, in the interim they will play Red Bird to open the 13th Region All “A” Classic in Williamsburg on January 03rd, 2022.
