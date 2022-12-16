The Lady Generals have started the season looking like a real contender in the 13th Region and the 49thDistrict. Lady Generals Head Coach Kourtney Tyra reports, “The Lady Generals had a good showing in this year’s Food City WYMT Mountain Classic going 2-1 and taking home 3rd place, in what many perceive as the most prestigious tournaments in the mountain area. The Lady Generals opened up with beating the home team and host school Perry County Central with a final score of 54-47 to take them to the second round of the tournament. Sophomore
Abby Gilbert continued her impressive play, scoring 18 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. She is averaging 24.3 points, and 14 rebounds per game so far this season.
Maddie Curry hit three 3-pointers, and finished with 15 points while Kenady Ward scored seven points in the win. The scoring was completed with Marcum adding 5 points, Creech added 4 points and Truett added 1 point.
The game was tight throughout with leading 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, and 28-21 at halftime. The Lady Commodores outscored Jackson County, 18-11, in the third quarter sending the game tied into the fourth quarter at 38 apiece. Gilbert scored six points during the final eight minutes while Curry hit a crucial 3-pointer to allow Jackson County to pull off the seven-point win (54-47).
Jackson County would come up short to the Corbin Lady Redhounds ranked #1 in the 13th region, who would eventually go on to win the tournament, with a final score of 54-41. Sophomore Abby Gilbert put up 21, Senior Kena Ward added 10, Creech 6, Marcum 4. The Lady Generals advanced to the third-place game on Friday night and defeated Floyd Central 59-46. Abby Gilbert once again led the way with 31 points, Kena Ward chipped in 14, Curry 6, Marcum 6, Creech 2.
The Lady Generals will take on 49th District Rival Clay County at Jackson County High School Thursday December 15th at 6:00 PM with the Generals’ boys game to follow.
