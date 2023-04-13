The JCHS Lady Generals are hosting a Fundamental Skills Basketball Camp for 2nd – 8th Grade Girls. The key to the success of high school players rests in a good foundation regarding fundamental skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting, defense, etc. The camp will be conducted at the JCHS Gymnasium on Monday’s and Tuesday’s from 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM starting April 10th and running through May 16th. The costs will be $10 per session.
In order to participate the player must bring an up-to-date sports physical, basketball shoes, and a great attitude!
Former Union College Basketball Coach and Director of Athletics will be at the JCHS on Monday, April 17thto participate in the camp to do a one-hour shooting clinic.
The Lady Generals coaching staff guarantees that this 6-week training program will help take your game to the next level! You will be working with Jackson County Lady General High School Basketball Coaches and Players.
Parents should drop kids off around 5:20 and pick them back up at 6:30. The coaching staff asks for no spectators as they feel it will be a better environment for the players to learn just as a practice would be. On the last day parents and others will be invited to watch and see what their player has learned!
Prizes, awards, and incentives will be posted. Be on the lookout! For any questions please contact Kourtney Tyra Sandy Kilburn- Creech Jackie Melinda Kilburn Peters Micah Ayers
The Coaching Staff and current Lady Generals look forward to seeing all of the future Lady Generals!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.