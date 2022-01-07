The JCHS Lady Generals were very active over the Christmas/New Years break. The team travelled to Bowling Green to play in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament (December 28 – December 30). The Lady Generals lost their opening game to Central by a final score opf 39-61. However, Coach Tyra must have lit a fire under the team after the loss and the team ran the table for the rest of the Christmas tournament. They followed the loss to Central with a convincing 55-12 victory over Evansville Bosse (Evansville, IN). In their final game in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament the Lady Generals defeated Christian County by a final score of 57-44.
The team returned to celebrate the New Year with family and friends before hitting the road travelling to Williamsburg to play in the 13th Region All “A” Classic tournament. They opened play against Red Bird on January 03rd, 2022. The Lady Generals got off to a slow start and found themselves trailing Red Bird at the end of the 1st quarter by a score of 15-21. However, the team found its composure and by halftime the Lady Generals were up by a score of 37-25. From this point forward Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals were in control of the game. By the end of the 3rd quarter they led by a score 56-37 and ended the game winning by a final score of 81-52.
The team will return to Williamsburg this Thursday (Jan 06th) to continue play in then 13th Region All “A” Classic where they will face Middlesboro. The winner of that game will play for the 13th Region All “A” Championship on the following day (Friday, Jan 07th).
The victories in the Christmas tournament and the 13th Region All “A” Classic improved the Lady General’s season record to 11-3 earning them a 5th place ranking in the 13th Region. The KHSAA ranking is based on the calculation of the “Ratings Percentage Index” of RPI. The RPI is a statistical means to measure a team’s strength relative to other teams, based largely on the strength of their schedules. North Laurel leads the 13thRegion with an RPI of 0.67379 followed by Corbin (0.65554), Knox Central (0.62078), South Laurel (0.61330) and then Jackson County (0.60549).
