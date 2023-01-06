After sweeping the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic (3-0) in Tennessee just before Christmas, the Lady Generals were on the road last week playing in the Berea Holiday Classic. Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals opened the Berea tournament against Paul Laurence Dunbar. The first quarter was played pretty evenly with the Lady Generals ending the first ahead by a single basket (12-10). However, the second stanza saw the Lady Generals start to pull away with Coach Tyra’s team taking a 31-20 lead into halftime. The third quarter saw the Lady Generals pull away significantly with the team adding 20 points in the third while only allowing Dunbar 6 points in the quarter. The score at the end of the third was 51-26. Dunbar actually outscored the Lady Generals in the final period by a margin of 10-12; however, the hole dug in the first three periods was simply too much. The Lady Generals came away with a convincing win by a final score of 61-38.
As a team the Lady Generals pulled down 34 rebounds and shot 46.2% from the field. However, the team only shot 11/21 (52.4%) from the free throw line. The Lady Generals welcomed Kylee Shannon back onto the court after an absence due to illness. Shannon contributed to the win scoring 5 points and grabbing 3 rebounds. Kenady Ward led the scoring with 19 points while also grabbing 9 rebounds. Abby Gilbert followed closely with 17 points while leading the team grabbing 12 rebounds (a double-double). Adycin Truett scored 6 points and pulled down 2 rebounds. Madison Marcum scored 5 points. Madison Curry scored 5 points and grabbed 2 rebounds. Jenna Creech scored 2 points and pulled down 5 boards. Karli Sparks scored 2 points and Annslee Nichols scored 1 point.
The second game of the Berea Holiday Classic saw a rematch with Perry County Central. The Lady Generals played this team earlier in the WYMT Mountain Classic and were victorious by a score of 54-47 in that earlier matchup. Perry Central jumped out to a small lead of 5 points in the first quarter (7-12) and held on to that margin going into halftime (23-28). The lead by Perry Central only increased by a single point in. the third with the Lady Generals going into the fourt period down 6 points (37-43). Coach Tyra’s team was able to come back and tie the game by the end of regulation (49-49) forcing an overtime to decide the game. Unfortunately, for the Lady Generals they were outscored by a margin of 9-13 in the overtime and lost by a final score of 58-62. The Lady Generals gave up nine 3-pt baskets (Perry County Central hit 9/16 three point attempts) in the loss and only shot 8/18 (44.4%) from the free throw line. Improving on either one of these categories could easily have changed the outcome of the game.
As a team the Lady Generals shot 51.8% from the field. However, as noted they only hit 8/18 from the free throw line. Abby Gilbert led the team scoring 17 points and grabbing 4 rebounds. Kenady Ward followed closely behind with 16 points and 5 boards. Kylee Shannon was starting to get her game legs and rhythm again and scored 12 points while pulling down 6 boards. Adycin Truett scored 7 points and grabbed 1 rebound. Madison Curry scored 4 points and grabbed 4 boards. Jenna Creech scored 2 points while pilling down 6 boards. Madison Marcum grabbed 2 rebounds.
In the final game of the Berea Holiday Classic. The Lady Generals played the hosting team. The Lady Generals got an early jump on their opponent and never looked back. At the end of the first period Coach Tyra’s team was up by a score of 16-7. They increased the lead to a margin of 12 points in the second period taking a lead of 29-17 into halftime. The lead ballooned to a margin of 19 points by the end of the third period with the Lady Generals up by a score of 47-26. Berea actually outscored the Lady Generals by a single point (9-10) in the fourth period but the deficit was too large to overcome. The Lady Generals won the game by a final score of 56-36.
As a team the Lady Generals shot 51.1% from the field (including 50% from behind the three-point arc. However, the team continued to struggle from the free throw line shooting on 3/7 (42.9%) for the game. I am sure free throw shooting will be a focus of Coach Tyra’s practices as the team keeps an eye on a very competitive post-season in February. Abby Gilbert led the team scoring 19 points while grabbing 9 rebounds. Madison Marcum scored 14 points and pulled down 3 boards. Kenady Ward scored 9 points and grabbed 3 rebounds. Jenna Creech scored 8 points and grabbed 3 boards. Kylee Shannon scored 4 points and pulled down 5 rebounds. Adycin Truett scored 3 points and had 3 rebounds. Herbel Tatum scored 1 point. Madison Curry had 3 rebounds. Annslee Nichols had one rebound.
The Lady Generals travelled to Harlan on Tuesday, January 03rd to begin play in the 13th Region All “A” Classic. They won this tournament last year and are looking to repeat! They will begin the All “A” tournament against Lynn Camp who currently has a season record of 3-8.
The next home games for the Lady Generals will be January 12th when they host South Laurel followed two days later when they host Lynn Camp (*Note: This will be a mSaturday game with Tip-Off set for 2:00 PM)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.