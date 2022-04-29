The Jackson County Lady Generals have been on a hot steak the past week, notching four victories over that time period. They started the winning streak at McCreary Central on the 19th against the Lady Raiders. The Lady Generals found themselves down by a score of 3-1 entering the sixth, but managed to score five runs in the top of the inning. After giving up two runs in the bottom of the inning, they held on for a 6-5 victory over a very tough opponent. Madison Belt, Jenna Creech and Madison Curry led the team on offense with two hits each, including doubles for Belt and Creech. Candice Williams had a strong outing on the mound with eleven strikeouts. Belt also had a strong night in the field with three put outs defensively.
On the 21st, the Lady Generals traveled to Knox Central to battle the Lady Panthers, a team that has been a tough foe for them to overcome in the past. After falling behind early 2-0, the Lady Generals managed to score two in the top of the fifth to even the score. Following a scoreless sixth by both teams, the Lady Generals scored three in the top of the seventh to take a 5-2 lead and managed to hold the Lady Panthers scoreless in the bottom of the seventh for the victory. Madison Belt again led the Lady Generals on offense with two hits, including a double. Madison Curry had a clutch hit in the top of the seventh that bounced off of the top of the center field fence that drove in the winning runs. Candice Williams struck out seven Lady Panthers to add to her total for the season.
On the 22nd, the Harlan County Lady Black Bears traveled to Jackson County to face the Lady Generals. After falling behind early by 7-1, the Lady Generals fought back for a 19-9 victory. It was the biggest deficit they had overcome this year. Madison Parrett led the offense with four hits, including a double. Hannah Creech and Jenna Creech had three hits each, with the former having a double and the latter hitting her first home run of the year. Candice Williams again led the team on the mound with five strikeouts. Defensively, it was a strong team effort with several players making contributions.
On the 25th, the Lady Generals traveled to Lee County to face the Lady Kats. Although the weather didn’t look promising early on, the Lady Generals won 11-1. The team had a strong night offensively with several players having two hits: Madison Belt, Hannah Creech, including a triple, Jenna Creech, Larrysa Hillard, including a double, and Madison Parrett. Candice Williams had a strong performance on the mound giving up only one earned run and striking out 11. For the year, she has 143 strikeouts in 108 innings pitched. Defensively, the team only had one error. The Lady Generals hope to keep the momentum going the rest of the year.
