On April 11th the Jackson County High School Lady Generals softball team traveled to Whitley County to take on a formidable Colonels team. They managed to play their best game of the season and walked away with a 10-0 victory. Madison Belt, Jenna Creech and Madison Parrett each had three hits to lead the offense. Hannah Creech, Madison Curry and Blakelynn Fee had two hits each. The defense played a very strong game behind a strong pitching performance by Candice Williams. Madison Belt, Jenna Creech and Madison Curry led the strong defense with stellar play in the field.
The following night the Lady Generals began the All “A” tournament by facing the Harlan County Lady Green Dragons at home. They followed up their impressive win against Whitley County with a 17-5 victory. Madison Curry led the team on offense with three total hits. Justina Ruble, Madison Belt, Hannah Creech and Blakelynn Fee had two hits each. Candice Williams struck out five in five innings and only allowed one earned run. Madison Curry and Emily Mays led the way on defense.
Their next opponent in the All “A” was the Barbourville Lady Tigers. The Lady Generals earned another impressive victory with a 13-3 score. The offense was led by Justina Ruble and Jenna Creech, who had four hits each. Madison Belt, Hannah Creech and Madison Parrett had two hits each. Madison Curry and Candice Williams pitched the team to a victory with the latter striking out five through three innings. Defensively, the Lady Generals were again led by Curry and Belt, who make up one of the strongest midfield defenses in the region.
With that victory, the Lady Generals advanced to the championship game against the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats. With a season record of 13-4, Lynn Camp is currently ranked as the #1 team in the entire 13th Region. Unfortunately, the Lady Generals weren’t able to overcome some missed offensive opportunities and defensive lapses and fell in defeat by a score of 8-4. Although they didn’t attain their ultimate goal, the Lady Generals fought hard and were the 2022 13th All “A” Classic Runner-ups for softball.
