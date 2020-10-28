Jackson County Sun School Breaking

The Lady Generals Volleyball team advanced to the second round of the 13th Regional Tournament be defeating Bell County in the first round. They were scheduled to play Corbin tonight in the second round. However, several Lady Generals players were exposed to positive COVID-19 cases and had to be quarantined.

2020 JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball Team

Back Row (L-R): Madison Marcum, Jenna Creech, Eden Lakes, Makayla Vickers, Emily Rose, Maggie Dunsil, Hannah Creech, Alyssa Vickers, Loren Burgess, and Josie Halter

Front Row (L-R): Mia Rader, Abbi Judd, Addison Combs, Kinley Jones, Madison Parrett, Kelcee Gabbard, Serena Witt, Leandra Doloff, and Sienna Bowling    
2020 Lady Generals 49th District Runners Up

2020 Lady Generals 49th District Tournament Runners Up

As a result Mr. Harris (JCHS Principal) made a difficult decision. He announced via social media:  

"Due to several volleyball players being quarantined after exposure to positive COVID-19 cases at JCHS tonight’s Regional Semi-final game vs. Corbin will be cancelled. This is a decision that has been difficult to make. Our volleyball team and coaches have done an exceptional job of following COVID-19 protocols during games, at practice, and at school. We will always make decisions that prioritize student and staff safety. This team has won 9 out of the last 11 matches and has done an exceptional job representing our school and community. We have consulted with the Jackson Health Department and feel that playing the game could cause additional spread of the COVID-19 virus."

