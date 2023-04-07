The Jackson County Lady Generals had a busy schedule last week. They played three games in four days. On March 27th, they played their division rivals, the Clay County Lady Tigers. The game was tied 2-2 in the top of the sixth, but defensive errors by the Lady Generals allowed the Lady Tigers to take a lead that they were not able to overcome and ended with a 6-2 loss. The next night they faced the Berea Lady Pirates. The Lady Generals pounced on them early and won 13-0. Josie Starcher led the way offensively with three hits, including one double. Emily Mays and Scarlett Peel had two hits each. Candice Williams had a dominating pitching performance with twelve strikeouts. On the 30th, the Lady Generals faced the Barbourville Lady Tigers. Again, the Lady Generals jumped on them early and won 13-2. They had another strong offensive performance with seven players getting a hit. Blakelynn Fee, Emily Mays and Scarlett Peel had two hits a piece, including a three-run walk-off home run to end the game by Mays. Josie Starcher also hit a grand slam, her first home run of the year. Candice Williams had another dominating performance with thirteen strikeouts. The Lady Generals will play their next game on April 11th in the All “A” against either Lynn Camp or Red Bird. The game will take place at the high school and will start at 6:00.
The Lady Generals are now 4-3 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.