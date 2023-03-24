Candice Williams

Candice continues her excellence at the pitcher's mound for the Lady Generals

Coach Tillery and his 2023 JCHS Lady Generals softball team won their season-opener, defeating Lee County on the road by a final score of 7-2. Sophomore pitcher Candice Williams struck out 18 batters while allowing no earned runs. Williams is getting closer to her 500th strikeout of her career. The team has had two consecutive seasons of 20 or more wins. This is the most in the history of JCHS Lady Generals softball.

