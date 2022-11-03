The 2022 volleyball season has been a rollercoaster from beginning to end. I cannot express how much I appreciated all the support from my Lady Generals, their parents, administration, family and friends. The season record does not even begin to reflect the growth that I saw from beginning to end. This season saw us coming into our own later in the season than I would have liked, but they finally got there. The effort and commitment that I got from them was evident as they made it to the semi finals of the 13th regional tournament. My Lady Generals final game was against Corbin and they never gave up. The sense of pride that I felt for this group of girls is unbelievable. We are graduating 7 seniors and it is going to be a job to replace them, but we are blessed to have quality players that are coming up in the ranks.
Congratulations to The Lady Generals on your 49th District Runner-up and 13th Region Semi-Finalist season accomplishments.
Players that were selected for the District All-tournament Team were Serena Witt, Brooklyn Madden, Jenna Creech & Abby Gilbert and Jenna Creech & Abby Gilbert were selected for the Regional All-tournament team. Congratulations girls!!!
