The 2021 Lady Generals regular volleyball season closed out with a 17-7 record. Senior night (Seniors honored included Natalie Carl, Hannah Creech, Gabi Hornsby, & Eden Lakes) was held on October 14, 2021 and the Lady Generals ended with a winning attitude.
That winning attitude followed thru to the 49th district tournament. The district tournament was held at Clay Co High School on October 16. The Lady Generals entered the district tournament as the number one seed. The first game for the Lady Generals saw them taking on the host team the Clay County Tigers. The Lady Generals won the semi-final game in 3 straight sets. The Championship game followed an hour later and from the start the Lady Generals were very focused. It was clear from the start that whichever team stayed strong, believed in themselves and their team the most and just left it all on the floor would come out on top.
The 1st set ended up with the Lady Generals winning 25-22, the 2nd set was 25-22, the 3rd set saw North edging the Lady Generals out with a score of 26-24. The 4th set started and the winning attitude came alive. The Lady Generals showed why they deserved to be in the championship game. They worked together, picked each other up as needed and kept their energy high and powered forward to seal the championship by defeating North Laurel in the 4th set 25-13!!!
The Lady Generals had 6 players on the 49th District All-Tournament team. Congratulations to Gabi Hornsby, Hannah Creech, Eden Lakes, Brooklyn Madden, Abby Gilbert and Jenna Creech.
This is the time of the season that a coach loves to see their team come together and the Lady Generals are doing just that. I am so proud of each and every one of the players from the freshmen thru the seniors. They have all played a very integral part in making this varsity team what they are at this point. THEN… you have another very important part of helping this team be what they are today and that is the parents and family that are behind these players. TTHHHEEEENNNNN…. You have that awesome group of Student/fans that followed the Lady Generals to the district tournament… Hats off to you all!!! Your dedication and school spirit was unbelievably appreciated by the players and coaches… I believe that the chant “SCOTT’S MAD” will be remembered forever!!! So, I am extending a BIG “THANK YOU” to the parents, family and the student fan section!!!!
Lady Generals Assistant Coach Candrea Bingham reported, “Coach Sandy Creech and I are very proud of this group of girls for their hard work and dedication so far. We’ve known all along this group was special. If they put together three nights of play like they did on Saturday they will make a run at a regional volleyball title. Winning the 49th District title was a great team effort by everyone. We can’t thank the parents and fans enough for their support on Saturday.”
A huge shout out to the Pond Creek Fire Dept Jewell & Marvin Bowles and Constable Steve Gill for the flashing lights that gave us the escort home.
Jackson County High School will be the host site for the 13th Region tournament and the drawing for the 13th Region Tournament will take place on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Please come out and support your hometown Lady Generals in the Regional tournament. The 13th Region Tournament will start on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The games will be at 2, 4, 6 & 8 pm. Watch the school sign for the time slot that the Lady Generals will play in!!!
