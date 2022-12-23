Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals hosted their 49th District rival Clay County Lady Tigers last week. The Lady Generals (5-1) dominated throughout Thursday’s game at home against the Lady Tigers, while recording an impressive 63-34 win in the process. Coach Tyra and her team ran its winning streak over Clay County to three games for the first time since reeling off 13 consecutive wins from 2000 to 2004.
The Lady Generals jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Jackson County led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter behind Ward’s 12 points. The Lady Generals’ lead grew to 33-14 at halftime as Curry hit two 3-pointers, and scored nine points while Gilbert added six points.
The Lady Generals never lost a quarter winning by a final score of 63-34.
Kenady Ward led the way for Jackson County with 22 points (pulling down 7 boards) while Maddie Curry knocked down three 3-pointers, and finished with 18 points. Abby Gilbert chipped in 10 points (pulling down 12 rebounds) while teammates Jenna Creech (seven points), Madison Marcum (three points) and Adycin Truett (three points) followed.
Coach Tyra’s squad will enter this week’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic (December 20, 21, & 22 at Gatlinburg-Pittman, Tenn.) riding a two-game win streak while improving to 1-0 against 49th District competition. Following the road trip into Tennessee the Lady Generals will return to play in the Berea Holiday Classic (December 27, 28, and 29 at Berea). Their first game in the Berea Holiday Classic is scheduled for Paul Laurence Dunbar.
