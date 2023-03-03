Larry Clark Chesnut was born August 20, 1953 in Ohio and departed this life Monday, February 20, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 69. He was the son of the late Jack Chesnut and Anna Lee Chesnut.
Larry is survived by his wife, Connie Chesnut of Annville; by a son, Brian Chesnut of Annville and by two brothers, Kevin (Tracie) Chesnut of Annville and Jimmy (Karen) Chesnut of Manchester.
In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his father and mother in laws, Jesse & Beulah Callahan.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Morgan officiating. Burial to follow in the Chesnut Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Ronnie Chesnut, Keith Chesnut, Luke Chesnut, Russell Pennington, Brian Murray and Scott Callahan. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
