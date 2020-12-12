Larry Judd

Larry Grant Judd better known Trigger, was bron February 4, 1952 and departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 68 years old. He was the son of the late Hiram & Anna (Adkins) Judd.

     Trigger is survived by the following children, Susan (Ronnie) Lamb of Berea, Boyce (Lisa) Smith of Berea, Donnie Smith of Berea, Sherry (Jeff) Madden of McKee, Larry (Felecia) Smith of Manchester and Shelia (Jason) Williams of Sand Gap. He is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Adkins of London.  Trigger was blessed with thirteen grandchildren, Joby (Breana), Travis (Jen), Hannah, Cody, Rachael, Steven (Brenda), Nathan (Samantha), Brandon (Stephanie), Samantha, Zoey, Alliyah, Chandler & Erica and by five great grandchildren.

   In addition to his parents, Trigger was also preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Truett Judd; a daughter, Carey Mae Harding; grandson, Justin Tyler Smith; a sister, Anna Hatton and a brother, Eddie Wayne Judd.

Funeral service 2:00 PM Monday, December 7, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard and Bro. Boyce Smith officiating. Burial to follow in the Parker & Baker Cemetery. Pallbearers: Joseph Smith, Steven Smith, Nathan Johnson, Boyce Smith Jr. and Travis Smith. Honorary pallbearers: Jeff Madden, Jason Williams, Larry Smith and Donnie Smith. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Judd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you