Larry Grant Judd better known Trigger, was bron February 4, 1952 and departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 68 years old. He was the son of the late Hiram & Anna (Adkins) Judd.
Trigger is survived by the following children, Susan (Ronnie) Lamb of Berea, Boyce (Lisa) Smith of Berea, Donnie Smith of Berea, Sherry (Jeff) Madden of McKee, Larry (Felecia) Smith of Manchester and Shelia (Jason) Williams of Sand Gap. He is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Adkins of London. Trigger was blessed with thirteen grandchildren, Joby (Breana), Travis (Jen), Hannah, Cody, Rachael, Steven (Brenda), Nathan (Samantha), Brandon (Stephanie), Samantha, Zoey, Alliyah, Chandler & Erica and by five great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Trigger was also preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Truett Judd; a daughter, Carey Mae Harding; grandson, Justin Tyler Smith; a sister, Anna Hatton and a brother, Eddie Wayne Judd.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Monday, December 7, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard and Bro. Boyce Smith officiating. Burial to follow in the Parker & Baker Cemetery. Pallbearers: Joseph Smith, Steven Smith, Nathan Johnson, Boyce Smith Jr. and Travis Smith. Honorary pallbearers: Jeff Madden, Jason Williams, Larry Smith and Donnie Smith. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
