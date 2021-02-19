Larry Randall Gabbard was born January 3, 1955 in London and departed this life Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, being 66 years of age. He was the son of the late Albert & Opal Mae (Russell) Gabbard.
Randall is survived by his daughter, Kellie Cornett and her husband Jody of Tyner; by a sister, Norma Jean Carpenter and her husband Eugene of McKee and by a brother, Mike Gabbard and his wife Beverly of McKee. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Josey Gabbard and Landyn Gabbard both of Hamilton, Ohio, Brooklyn Cornett of Tyner and Sarah Gabbard who preceded him in death. He was also blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and granddaughter, Randall was also preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca (Joseph) Gabbard and by his son, Randall Jason Gabbard.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Dudley Lynch officiating. Burial to follow in the Russell Flat Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
