Larry Wayne Lee was born November 30, 1949 in Denver, Colorado and departed this life Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 70 years of age. He was the son of the late Calvin Lee Jr. and Ulla Ann (Abernathy) Lee.
Larry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bessie (Henson) Lee of McKee, KY and by three children, Paul Gavin Lee (Shannon) of Dover, Delaware, Theresa Ann Lee of McKee, KY and Stormy Tass Via of Vinegrove, KY. Larry was blessed with seven grandchildren, Joshua Graves of Sand Gap, KY, Matthew Collins of McKee, KY, Gavin Lee of Dover, Delaware, Christian Lee of Vietnam, Michael Miller of Morehead, KY, Kyle Miller of Louisville, KY and Haley Collins of McKee, KY and by one great grandchild, Aspen Grey Miller of Morehead, KY.
In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by two brothers, Calvin Lee Jr and Clarence Lee and by a sister, Evelyn E. Bray.
Private services were held Monday at Lakes Funeral Home. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.