Larry White Sr. was born April 25, 1950, in Middletown, OH and departed this life Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, at the age of 72. He was the son of the late Grover Cleveland White & Hazel (Hays) White.
Larry is survived by his wife, Hazel White and by one son, Steven (Rhonda Sue) Harrison of Midway, OH. He is also survived by the following siblings, Gary (Betty) White, Jeff (Sherry) White, Roger White, Glenn (Lori) White, Jake (Janice) White and Grover White. He was blessed with five grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by two children, Larry White Jr. and Shirley Novell and by a brother, Timothy Alvin White.
Larry was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Miamisburg, OH.
Funeral services will be held 8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. J.B. Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrison Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Donnie Hays, Joey Harrison, Danny Harrison, Jacob White, Chad White & Brian White. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
