Lash Larue Angel was born February 17, 1948 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his residence, being 72 years of age. He was the son of the late Ted & Dula (Callahan) Angel.
Lash is survived by three children, Jatana Angel of McKee, Mike (Ronda) Angel of Annville and David Angel of McKee and by a brother, Arlie Angel of Ohio. Lash was blessed with six grandchildren, Amber Smith, Logan Angel, Macena Angel, Tiffany (Ethan) Spurlock, Taran (Jared) Wilder and Travis (Sarah) Angel; by six great grandchildren, Noah Roberts, Jaylah Angel, Jacob Angel, Raina Spurlock, Riley Spurlock and Case Michael Angel and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lash was preceded in death by the following siblings, Pearl Seals, Ethel Cox, Evelyn “Schutcher” Russell, Dorothy Sally Fox, Kathy Belt Angel, Leatha Rose, Audrey “Poodle” Angel, Frank “Pre” Angel, Jimmy Angel and Paul Angel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.