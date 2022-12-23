With all the hatred and the loss, with all the noise and craziness. With all the sadness and despair, it is easy to forget what Christmas is all about. Were it not for the Christmas season, what would our reason for hope be? But, years ago, the night sky lit up and a glorious song filled the night air with hope and joy and celebration! The angels announced to lowly shepherds that a child is born, wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. They rushed to the place where the child lay and gazed upon the face of a new hope for us all. As we struggle this Christmas season, do not allow the world to take your joy, for the hope that was born years ago, is still with us today. Merry Christmas.
Christmas time is here! For the past eight years the Jackson County Sheriff's Office has partnered with local citizens to Stuff the Cruiser for some of our most precious and deserving children. My last days as Sheriff are busy closing out my office and opening up the office for incoming Sheriff Daniel Isaacs. With all the rush, the families who received presents picked them up at the Sheriff's Office this year. The children were given the gifts as well as some food for the holiday season. It is always one of my most enjoyable weeks, to give back a little something to let those children know they are loved and appreciated by law enforcement. The smiles on their faces makes all the work worthwhile. We could never do this without the help of some really good people who do not want their names mentioned. They provide gifts, send money, do the shopping, wrap the presents and organize the event. I certainly appreciate the assistance as together, we make Christmas special for needy children. Merry Christmas to all!
As I write this article, it is my last Saturday to be in the Sheriff's Office, as the office will be closed next Saturday and the following for the holidays. I owe so much thanks to so many, it is impossible to name them all. The Jackson County Sun and the Jackson County Times have both partnered with me to keep the public informed regarding issues and topics that hopefully have made a difference in our county. The Jackson County Schools have cooperated with me to improve the safety and security of our schools to better protect our children and staff. Our local Emergency Services departments have partnered with me on traffic accident scenes, fires, violent situations, mentally ill people, etc. and have always helped any way possible. Wrecker services always responded and worked with other services without complaint. Our jail has been an exemplary facility where everyone is treated fairly, with respect and dignity. Our Fiscal Court has never let me down and has always helped me with necessary support to do the job. Our County and Circuit Clerks have always been professional and eager to help. Our County Attorney, Commonwealth's Attorney and all the County Judges have been exceptionally good to me and my office. Churches and businesses throughout the county have always supported and prayed for the personnel in my office. In short, I am overwhelmed with appreciation for the many good people who have allowed me to serve as your Sheriff for the past eight years. It has been a high honor to have served.
Last Thursday evening I had planned to have a Christmas dinner for our office staff and close associates to celebrate another year and break bread, and to share a small gift to show my appreciation for their friendship, their dedication to duty and their hard work. I was absolutely blown away, however, that they had secretly turned this around to be a retirement celebration for me! (I now realize how gullible I am). Someone once said, If you have more than a few good friends, you are a blessed man. Well folks, I have always said, I know absolutely no one who has been more blessed than I! It is difficult to leave something I love so much, but I am confident, with the great friends I have, that all will be well in the future. I will never forget the people who have enriched my life and blessed my heart. Thank you.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's responded to 127 calls for service. We investigated 13 traffic accidents and arrested 7 individuals on various criminal offenses. As always, we appreciate the prayers and good thoughts for the safety of all our personnel. Merry Christmas!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.