Laurel County Sheriff Seeks Assistance Locating 2 Murder Suspects

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people that are wanted for murder. Officers believe Ashley B. Lewis, 30, of East Bernstadt and Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of Keavy were involved in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell.
Caldwell’s murder occurred Sunday afternoon (12-20-2020) at approximately 2 PM off of Highway 490 at Highway 1376 across from a business parking lot approximately 5 miles north of London.
Officials say Caldwell was fatally shot and that both Lewis and Gray had fled the scene in a silver Pontiac G6.
Gray is wanted for "Murder" while Lewis is being sought for charges of "Complicity to commit murder"
Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed along with Lt. Chris Edwards and Detective Taylor McDaniel are investigating. The Sheriff's Office advises that "The suspects are considered armed and dangerous."
To report a tip: Call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000
E-mail: g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com
Facebook: Laurel County Sheriff
*** All information provided is strictly confidential
