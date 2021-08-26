Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy James Sizemore arrested Ekya Kay Harris age 55 of McKee, KY on Tuesday night August 24, 2021 at approximately 11:52 PM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off West Laurel Rd., approximately 4 miles west of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a female subject apparently passed out in a red Honda Civic there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies noted that the driver appeared to be passed out behind the wheel.
An investigation was conducted on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.