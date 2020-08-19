Recent vandalism at Bond Memorial Park and other parks has caught the attention of Judge Shane Gabbard and law enforcement officials in the county. The most recent incident occurred at Bond Memorial Park and involved some offensive graffiti painted on the structures at the park. McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore stated that he was investigating the vandalism and some ideas about who the perpetrators might be. The investigation is ongoing. The graffiti was quickly covered with fresh paint to prevent disruptions to young children and families enjoying the park.
Judge Shane Gabbard addressed the issue as well reporting, "We have had some vandalism recently at different parks that I need to address. Some of the graffiti was very offensive and just plain sickening. We are working on cleaning it up. We work hard to gain every opportunity given to better our parks. We feel they play an important role on tourism and want to continue to expand and improve them. I will not let this kind of behavior pass and when we find out who’s responsible we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. Parks are built With hard earned tax dollars that are being abused by perpetrators. I will be addressing this at the Fiscal Court meeting next month. We will be discussing ideas to stop this kind of activity. If you have any information on the recent vandalism call KY office at 606-287-8562. Have a blessed day"
