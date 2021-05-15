Over my years of service as a Trooper, and in various positions in law enforcement, I have had many police officers and civilian employees. None are better, however, than the deputies who work for me at Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Recently we have deputies in school and on vacation. The few who remained volunteered to adjust their schedules, working longer than normal hours, many times by themselves to cover the entire county. I appreciate their professionalism and their can-do attitude. It makes my job much easier to know I have quality deputies working for me.
I worked for many years as a KY State Trooper. I went through the ranks and retired with a rank of Captain and Commander of the KSP London Post. Every KSP police officer was first a Trooper no matter what color, gender or sexual orientation they were. It was and continues to be an agency with a proud tradition of service to the people of Kentucky. The standards were always high, but the job requirements were the same for every trooper, to professionally perform the law enforcement duties set before them. With the anti-police rhetoric we hear today, people seem to be looking for every possible reason to reduce the reputation and the tradition of all law enforcement. We need the common-sense people to show support for all law enforcement during these troubled times. A policeman's job is really tough and thankless, so keep us all in your prayers, that we may be wise, strong and determined to do the right thing for the people we serve every day.
Our County Jail has had crews picking up garbage every day since the State has allowed them to do so. Friday, Jailer Brian Gabbard called me to let me know a bag of used dirty needles were recovered on Deer Stable Hill on US 421 by prisoners and staff who were cleaning up the mess left by others. I went to the scene where we placed approximately one gallon of dirty needles into a Sharps Container for disposal. We have people walking the roads every day, so this recovery could have potentially saved someone from injury. Thank you to the workers and staff of the Jackson County Detention Center. You are really making a difference in our county.
Speaking of garbage, I wish every High School student, who is old enough to drive an automobile, was required to help clean up just one mile of garbage thrown into the ditch lines. I think their work would open their eyes to the danger and the hard work that others are exposed to while they clean up the mess left by others. Perhaps an object lesson would help change the attitudes of our youth. Too many people don't seem to care how nasty our country looks. Sadly, many of us drive by filth until we don't actually see it. This has to change.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to seventy-four calls for service. We investigated one traffic accident, opened three criminal cases and arrested two individuals for various criminal offenses. We served a volume of civil and criminal papers and transported mentally ill patients to hospitals. I really do appreciate the support and the prayers for safety of our personnel at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. God Bless!
