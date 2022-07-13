alert featured editor's pick
Law Enforcement Seeks Information on "Persons of Interest" Regarding Automobile Theft in McKee, KY
Local law enforcement agents are seeking to locate two individuals in order to see if they have any information regarding a vehicle theft that occurred at Jackson County Bank.
If you know who these individuals are or where to locate them please contact City Hall (Monday through Friday 8:00 AM through 4:00 PM) at 606-287-8305 or Jackson County Dispatch at 606-287-9979.
