Lawrence Darvel Barrett was born April 26, 1954 in London and departed this life unexpectedly Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his residence in Richmond, at the age of 68. He was the son of the late Darvel & Ruby (Carroll) Barrett.
Lawrence grew up on Farmer’s Ridge and New Zion, working on the farm, sawmill, log woods and in the oil fields. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and spending with his fellow riders.
He is survived by a brother, Tommy Joe Barrett and his wife Barbara of Ellijay, GA, three nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence was also preceded in death two brothers, Russell Paul Barrett and Billy Ray Barrett.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home’s Bradshaw Chapel with Pastor Ray Crabtree conducting the service. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Visitation 11:00 AM Saturday until funeral.
