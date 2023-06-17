We all have a place that we like to call home. When prompted, we may have a broad answer, such as the county or state we live in. We may go a step further and provide a more generalized location such as McKee, Annville, or Sand Gap. If we are really comfortable, we might even tell you the road name accompanied by a landmark. But if you ask Tammy Marcum, her response would simply be “Room 19”.
Growing up in a loving home, Tammy would spend the first 23 years of her life in the Deer Stable community. Overall, much of her life revolved around a single quarter of a mile stretch of Highway 421 where she would live, socialize, and later, work. While growing up in the 80’s had its challenges, Marcum would grow up in an era where today’s technology wasn’t present, and enjoying the world around her was not something she was shy of. Much of her youth was spent exploring the woods behind her childhood home. With her packed lunch in hand, she had full intentions of spending her entire day in God’s creation. Tammy and her friends could be found spending hours lost in their imaginations.
She spent much time in church, but this is not something she gave credit to her parents for. After being invited by friends she began attending Deer Stable Baptist Church where she would find herself asking the Lord for the gift of salvation at the age of 11 and later would be baptized in the Mullins Holler. At 14, she began attending McKee Baptist Church, where she has attended ever since.
Two things have stood true with Tammy her entire life. She was always full of energy and on the go, and she always had the gift of gab. At around 10 years old, taking these characteristics into consideration, Marcum knew she wanted to be a school teacher. After graduating college, she would begin her 32-year career in education in 1993. With 31 years of those being in the same classroom, Room 19 at the Jackson County Middle School. Here she continues to teach English, Grammar, and Writing Composition.
If you have had Mrs.Marcum as a teacher, or you may have just heard it through the grapevine, you know that Tammy would be considered hard nose when it comes to the importance of structured education. During her three-decade career, she is sure to note 3 things she has watched change, and not for the better. 1) Family dynamics have changed. It is more common to see grandparents and great-grandparents raising their grandchildren; 2) Kids care less about their education and you can not force them to; and 3) It seems most are afraid to learn lessons the hard way though sometimes that is where they are learned best.
During her interview with Appalachian Imagination, Tammy makes no mention of slowing down any time soon. Not only can she be found in the classroom, but also involved in extra exercises with students at the Jackson County Middle School. Though stern, Marcum has our children’s best interests at heart and loves her students and career. To hear more details about this interview, please listen to the Appalachian Imagination podcast. Available on all streaming platforms. Stay awesome, Appalachia.
