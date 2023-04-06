Coupled with history, philosophy forms a common sensical union able to illustrate virtuous leadership. Intertwined with political theory that inspired debate in the constitutional convention and inspired war generals such as Robert E. Lee is the last great Emperor of Rome, Marcus Aurelius. Aurelius began a twenty year reign as the last of five great Roman Emperors in A.D. 161. He is a pillar of Stoic philosophy. His proven leadership capabilities are credit to his embrace and pursuit of virtue.
Aurelius teaches us that we must first lead ourselves. To carry out our duties faithfully, one must possess self-control over his emotions or be overwhelmed by them. Obstacles to our plans, flares and tantrums of anger from an unbridled temper, and regular dealings with non-virtuous people cause our perceived capabilities to ebb and flow. Aurelius wrote, “consider how much more pain is brought on us by the anger and vexation caused by such acts than by the acts themselves.” Unrestrained emotion serves to hurt us more than help our circumstance.
To lead well is to engage chaos unintimidated, to enable those under our watch to flourish individually, and to revere powers ability to either corrupt us or sanctify our legacy. All will remember what we did with our time in lead. Often the case, shallow leadership is recognized by its interest in being right. We know a worthy leader by their ability to first lead themselves in the quest for virtue.
“Keep yourself then simple, good, pure, serious, free from affectation, a friend of justice, a worshipper of the gods, kind, affectionate, strenuous in all proper acts.” -Marcus Aurelius
