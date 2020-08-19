Jackson County Public Schools is committed to continuing to offer the highest level of service to you child(ren) as we start the year learning at home together. Food Service Department and Transportation have partnered to offer home delivery of breakfast and lunch meals to families with enrolled children learning at home. Meal delivery service will begin August 31, 2020. This service shall continue until students return to the school building.
At the present time, federal and state regulations specify that we must return to the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP), just as we would during a normal school year. Therefore, only children enrolled in a Jackson County Public School are eligible for meal programs. We will make an announcement if these regulations change.
There are a few notable changes to the services that we are able to provide as we return to school learning at home:
*The USDA and KDE have required that we return to the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP), just as we would during a traditional school year. We are not permitted to continue to provide free meals to all children 18 and under. If these regulations change, we will notify families in the district and adjust our operations accordingly.
*Meals are available to students who are enrolled in the district during the 20-21 school year. Students must participate in learning daily in order to be eligible to receive a meal. Please communicate with our team if you know your child will not be participating on a particular date.
*All student meals will be free under the CEP meal program option.
*K-12 Jackson County students are eligible to begin receiving pick-up meals on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Bus delivery will start Monday, August 31, 2020.
*Preschool students are eligible to begin receiving meals on September 3, 2020.
We will return to the NSLP and SBP meal pattern, meaning we will be sending out pre-school, K-8 and high school meals. If you have children enrolled in multiple schools, you will want to ensure they receive the correct meal for their age group. There will be slight differences in meals by age group to meet the meal pattern requirements.
What you can expect:
*By completing the delivery/pick up permission form, you are opting to receive home delivery/pick up for breakfast and lunch meals until students return to the school building. You may request to be removed from the home delivery/pick up list at any time by contacting our office.
*Meal delivery will be Monday (Monday and Tuesday meals) and Wednesday (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday meals). We anticipate the buses will deliver meals between 11:00 am - 1:00 pm daily. After the first few days you will have a good idea of when you will receive your delivery.
*Pick up meals will begin on August 25, 2020 between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm at the high school, middle school and each elementary. First week (August 25 - August 28) it will be on a daily basis.
Thank you for the honor of continuing to serve your child(ren) during this unusual time. Your participation in the home delivery meal program helps ensure that it is available to serve all families across the district, regardless of need, and allows us to continue to employ our food service and transportation staff throughout the year. You are not taking services away from families who need them more by participating; rather, you are helping ensure that we can continue to serve all families across the the district. We rely on the participation of all families to help our program thrive. Food service is dependent upon federal funding that is directly linked to the number of meals served.
In order to minimize food waste, your student will be removed from the list after two unsuccessful attempts to deliver meals to the address you provided.
Please feel free to contact the Food Service Director with questions regarding meal services at 606-287-7181 or melissa.dooley@jackson.kyschool.us
