*****GOLDEN ALERT****
The Lee County Sheriffs Department Lee County DPS and LEESAR are looking for Lee County Resident Arkie Vanderpool.
Vanderpool was last seen leaving his residence on Fixer Road in a white 2008 Chevy Extended Cab Colorado pickup truck at 9:00 pm on Wednesday January 19.
Vanderpool does not have a cell phone and suffers from Alzheimer’s. Anyone who has information is requested to contact Lee 911 at 606 464 5030. Deputy Paul Haddix is the case officer.
