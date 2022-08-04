It’s back to school time here in the Commonwealth and around the nation. I know it’s a busy time for myself and everyone this time of year. I know my staff is extremely happy to return to normal coming out of the Covid pandemic. I’m very excited that our students can return to a school experience that resembles the days before Covid. Whether you are an elementary, middle, high school, or college student, I’d like to take this opportunity to say I hope you have an amazing school year. As an elementary school principal, I know how hard teachers and staff have worked to make your school year be successful. Many people do not understand the hours of planning, decorating, cleaning, and training that teachers and staff put in to ensure that students will have the best year possible. Educators are some of the most dedicated professionals that I have ever met and are very giving of themselves. I would like to say thank you to all of our educators, paraprofessionals, and school staff that pour themselves into their students. Your dedication definitely does not go unnoticed.
Although this is an exciting time at my school and in our communities, our hearts are very heavy for our friends in Eastern Kentucky. Whether you have been on the ground helping or watching the news, you have probably seen the devastation they are experiencing. Seeing such catastrophic damage to not only houses and businesses but also schools is heartbreaking. I know from first hand experience how important it is for students to be in school and as of now, that looks to be delayed in many of these areas.
As an educator and legislator in southeastern Kentucky I’m often asked what makes our area different. It’s actually a very easy answer for me. The people in Appalachia have a strong sense of community and aren’t afraid to act on that. When the chips are down, they rise up. They are resilient, empathetic, and loving to their neighbors. I know all those qualities will be what makes them come out on the other side of this tragedy even stronger than before. I’ve had the privilege of witnessing this community bond in action from some of my fellow educators in the area. An example is Superintendent Kenny Bell from Wolfe County, who opened his school to the patients of a Breathitt County nursing home and 125+ displaced residents who lost everything. His staff, educators, community members, and paraprofessionals stepped up when the nurses and support staff from the home could not take care of the patients due to being victims of the floods. This is just one example of many where I've seen the best in the people of our area. Whether it be schools, churches, businesses, or community members, the overwhelming support for the people of Eastern Kentucky is humbling. When you call on the people of the mountains to help their fellow neighbors, they respond in a big way. I ask that if you can help in any way, please do so. It will take many months or even years to rebuild. Please continue to remember them in your prayers as well as helping where you can to rebuild their lives.
Again, I would like to thank you for your continued prayers and support for the work I’m doing in Frankfort. The people of our region are second to none in my eyes and I’m proud to represent each one of you. As always, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181 or feel free to contact me via email at Timmy.Truett@lrc.ky.gov. Have a wonderful school year!
